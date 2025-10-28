Daring burglary shocks Malda, twin thefts spark fear In 2 blocks

Malda: A wave of panic has gripped Malda district following two shocking burglary incidents — one at the home of a prominent businessman in Harishchandrapur and another at the residence of a family with police and Army personnel in Kaliachak Block-II.

In Harishchandrapur’s Baroduari area, miscreants allegedly broke open the collapsible gate of established businessman Arun Jindal’s house and looted valuables worth several lakhs. The family was away for medical reasons when the burglars struck. According to sources, the gang ransacked the house, broke open cupboards and showcases, and escaped with cash, gold ornaments, and other expensive items. “They even took away gold and silver idols from the prayer room,” said a local resident, Subhash Mandal.

The incident sparked widespread alarm among local traders and residents, who questioned the effectiveness of police patrols in the area.

Meanwhile, in Bangitola under Kaliachak Block-II, burglars targeted the house of Kalpana Jha on two consecutive nights — Thursday and Saturday — by breaking window grills and door locks. “They took away gas cylinders, a water pump, an inverter, a stabilizer, and several valuables,” said Jha’s daughter, Tanushree Misra, visibly distraught. A neighbour, Kartik Jha, added: “It’s alarming that even the house of police and Army personnel is not safe. We’re living in fear.”

Police from both Harishchandrapur and Mothabari stations have launched investigations and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the culprits. Residents, however, remain deeply unsettled by the daring nature and frequency of the crimes.