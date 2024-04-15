Dare Income Tax officials to raid choppers of BJP leaders: Mamata

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday dared the Income Tax (I-T) officials to check the chopper used by BJP leaders for the election campaign, a day after a row erupted over the TMC’s claim of a “raid” by I-T officials targeting a helicopter used by party leader Abhishek Banerjee.



“The income tax babus (officials) conducted a search of Abhishek’s chopper before the trial run but found nothing. They claimed that there was cash and gold hidden in the chopper. We do not indulge in such activities, the BJP does. They come under the protection of BSF and CISF, do the officials have the guts to challenge them and to search them? We don’t need to do such things,” stated Banerjee.

The TMC supremo also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the transfer of the DIG, Murshidabad and threatened to sit in a “Dharna” in front of the ECI office in case of any riots in Murshidabad or Malda.

The communique from the ECI had also requested the Bengal government to send a panel of three officers by 5 pm on Monday.

The ECI soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections removed Rajeev Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Bengal and appointed Sanjay Mukherjee in his place.

Meanwhile, General Special Observer Alok Sinha, a retired IAS officer of the 1986 batch and Special Police Observer Anil Kumar Sharma, a retired IPS of 1984 appointed by the ECI for Bengal elections have already reached the state to provide critical feedback and vigilant oversight for a level playing field in Bengal elections.

Taking a dig at the Commission, Mamata said: “The ECI, on behest of the BJP, has removed the DIG, Murshidabad who was a capable officer. Now in case of any riots in Murshidabad or Malda, the ECI will have to take full responsibility. The ECI is in charge of law and order now.”

She stated that she would not spare the ECI in such a case. “I am not afraid. I am no coward. I will sit in a protest outside the ECI office for 55 days if necessary,” threatened Banerjee.

The TMC supremo on the election trail in North Bengal, addressed two back-to-back campaigns in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts on Monday.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP’s plan is to instigate communal riots, send in the NIA and win elections by terrorising the masses. “This election is to save your rights, else the BJP will finish off this nation and divide it into pieces. We have to stand up against this,” remarked Banerjee.

She stated that under the BJP, individual identities would be done away with.

“No one will have their identities if BJP comes to power. The Tribes won’t have their identities, neither will the Kamtapuris, Minorities or the Hindus. They will decide for you what you should eat and how long you should sleep. It will be a one-leader-one-nation idea. Never seen such a Prime Minister in my life. He is all set to sell off the country,” claimed Banerjee.

She alleged that even elections were being conducted by the ECI in consultation and convenience of the BJP.

“They do not take Opposition parties into consideration as the Opposition no longer has a voice. The Opposition voices have been silenced by Modi,” claimed Banerjee.

Addressing the gathering from Ras Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar from where the Prime Minister had also addressed an election campaign recently, Banerjee questioned: “You all voted for BJP and they won. What did they give you in five years? The BJP leaders from Bengal went to Delhi and stopped your 100 days work, housing scheme and road construction funds. Why vote for them? The aim should be BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao.”