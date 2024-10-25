‘Dana’: About 98 pregnant women evacuated from Sagar

Kolkata: In the wake of Cyclone ‘Dana’, the South 24-Parganas district administration evacuated 98 pregnant women from different places under Sagar block and took them to the Sagar Gramin Hospital.

To ensure that pregnant women do not face any difficulties, the number of beds has also been increased at the hospital. According to the district administration, around 1,224 pregnant women are in South 24-Parganas. ASHA workers were earlier assigned to know the health conditions of these women. Special arrangements have been made at Bangur Hospital and in Baruipur

District Hospital. As many as 33 doctors have been sent to Sunderbans areas.

An adequate supply of medicines, drinking water was also ensured by the district administration. Additional generators have been kept at all the health centres. As many as 22 ambulances have been kept stationed at Canning Hopital since Wednesday.

Around 9,000 people from Sagar block’s Ghoramara, Muriganga, Gangasagar and other parts were evacuated to nearby school buildings and flood centres.

The hotels which are situated in Bakkhali, Frazerganj and Mousuni island have been vacated. Police and disaster management personnel carried out surveillance so that no tourists could reach up to the sea beaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the cyclone will make landfall between Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port on Friday. As cyclone ‘Dana’ approached, the Bengal government evacuated over 1.60 lakh people from vulnerable areas, including the Sundarbans and Sagar Island, to safer shelters. About 13 state disaster management battalions and 14 NDRF battalions have been deployed.

A total of 3.56 lakh people from coastal and low-lying districts are identified for evacuation, with priority given to areas like South 24-Parganas, including Kakdwip and Namkhana. Preparations include distributing dry rations and water. Control rooms and 24/7 monitoring are in place, while schools in nine districts remain closed as a precaution.