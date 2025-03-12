Damaged wall at Cooch Behar college raises security concerns

Cooch Behar: The boundary wall of Cooch Behar Polytechnic College is damaged with huge gaps allowing outsiders to enter the campus freely. Students have accused trespassers of creating disturbances, including pelting stones at the girls’ hostel.

Concerned about their safety and other hostel-related issues, students staged a protest in front of the principal’s residence on Wednesday.

According to sources, the girls’ hostel is located within the college campus. However, a section of the boundary wall has been damaged, reportedly by miscreants, making it easy for outsiders to enter. Hostel residents have expressed fear over repeated security breaches.

Mallika Saha, student residing in the hostel, said: “We are facing several issues, including a lack of drinking water and unhygienic conditions due to garbage accumulation, which attracts insects, especially during the rainy season.

However, the biggest concern is the broken back wall. Miscreants enter the campus, fish in the pond near the hostel and consume intoxicants. At times, they even throw stones at the hostel at night. We are extremely scared and demand immediate action.”

Kunal Saha, a student and member of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, stated: “The back wall was repaired before the Lok Sabha elections, but miscreants broke it again.

This has led to repeated trespassing. Whenever we raise concerns, we receive threats.

We demand immediate repairs and the deployment of security personnel at the college gate to ensure that only those with valid ID cards can enter.”

In response, Principal Pujan Sarkar said: “I have not received any written complaints from the students so far. However, security concerns must be addressed. We will look into the matter and gather more information.”