Dam construction to combat river erosion begins in Jhau Kuthi

Cooch Behar: The Irrigation department has commenced the construction of a dam at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 7 crore in the Jhau Kuthi area of Tufanganj subdivision. The project was officially inaugurated on Monday in a special ceremony attended by prominent officials from the Cooch Behar Irrigation department, Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sumita Barman and Abhijit De Bhowmik, member of the MJN Medical College Hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

The dam, designed to curb the recurring erosion of the Kaljani River, will span approximately 700 metres. For years, the river has caused significant damage to the agricultural land and homes in the area, with residents experiencing the loss of properties during the monsoon season. Local villagers had repeatedly submitted memorandums to the administration and also appealed to the Chief Minister and the minister of the Irrigation department for immediate intervention. It is following these efforts that the construction work has now begun.

The local community has expressed great relief and optimism regarding the dam’s construction. Sirajul Haque and Rabia Bibi, both residents of the village, shared their concerns about the yearly devastation caused by river erosion.

Haque stated: “Our land would get washed away in the river every year. With the dam, we will finally be able to protect our land and homes.”

Sumita Barman, Sabhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, highlighted the significance of the project, stating: “Earlier this year, we initiated the construction of a 900-metre dam in Char Balabhut.

Today, we are starting a 700-metre dam here in Jhau Kuthi, under the Balabhut Gram Panchayat. With this project expected to be completed before the monsoon season, the villagers will be spared from the recurring losses during heavy rains.”