Dalkhola’s healthcare set for an upgrade with new 50-bed hosp

RAIGANJ: In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, the State Health department has decided to establish a 50-bedded State General Hospital in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district. The authorities of Dalkhola Municipality have taken the initiative to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the hospital. The decision has sparked optimism among the locals, who hope that the hospital will provide much-needed healthcare services to the growing population in and around Dalkhola.

An abandoned plot under the Animal Husbandry department has been identified for the hospital, and the process for its transfer to the State Health Department has already begun.

The move has been welcomed by the residents of Dalkhola, who have long been demanding improved healthcare facilities.

Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, emphasised the significance of Dalkhola as a key business hub in North Dinajpur and stated: “Dalkhola had only one Primary Health Centre catering to residents. We had urged the state government to establish a State General Hospital. The state health officials have now agreed, which will greatly benefit not only Dalkhola residents but also people from neighboring Bihar.”

Swadesh Sarkar, chairman of Dalkhola Municipality, confirmed the development and said: “The government has decided to set up a 50-bedded hospital on the identified plot.

The DPR preparation process has started, and the transfer of land is underway. If everything proceeds as planned, the foundation stone for the hospital may be laid within the next six months.”