Dalkhola Municipality to construct children park at cost of Rs 55 lakh

Raiganj: The authorities of Dalkhola Municipality in North Dinajpur district have initiated a move to construct a children park at Najarpur in Ward 6 of the municipality. The state government has allotted Rs 55 lakh fund for this purpose. A plot of around 61 decimal government land has been marked for this. Work has started for the construction of a boundary wall.



Dalkhola Municipality was constituted in 2003 with some areas of Karandighi Block. Presently, it has a total of 16 wards with a population of around 52,000.

The municipality is located close to Bengal-Bihar state border. National Highway 34 runs through Dalkhola town. The residents have no proper amusement facilities in the municipality area yet and it was a long standing demand of the residents to municipality authorities to build an amusement park for the children.

Swadesh Chandra Sarkar, Chairman of Dalkhola Municipality, said: “Considering the demand of the residents, we have initiated a move to construct a children park on a 61 decimal government plot in Ward 6. The land has been acquired.

The state government has already provided Rs 50 lakh fund for the construction of the park and another Rs 5 lakh for the development of roads of the area.

We have initiated a tender

process. We have set a target to inaugurate this park in

December 2024.”