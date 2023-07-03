Dalkhola locals form resistance groups to guard homes

RAIGANJ: Following theft in six houses in a short span, residents of Mithapur in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district decided to form their own Resistance Group (RG) to guard their properties at night. This decision was taken after some anti-socials stole Rs 50,000 and gold ornaments from the house of a trader at Mithapur on Saturday night. Police allegedly failed to arrest any person so far in this regard.



A resident of Mithapur, Alokesh Paul, said: “In the last twenty days, theft has occurred in six houses in our locality, the places are a stone’s throw away from the PS.” The affected families have lodged complaints with the police but cops failed to trace the thieves. Then, we decided to form Resistance Groups with our local residents to guard our place.”

The Chairman of Dalkhola Municipality, Swadesh Chandra Dey Sarkar, said: “We had a report that theft is being committed frequently in the Mithapur area. The locals are feeling insecure. The police will have to be more active. We will talk soon with the officials of the Police District in

this regard.”