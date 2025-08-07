Dalkhola: 50-yr-old man ‘sexually assaults’ 9-yr-old

Raiganj: A 50‑year‑old man has been accused of sexually assaulting a nine‑year‑old girl in her own home in Dalkhola of North Dinajpur district. The victim’s family filed a formal complaint at Dalkhola Police Station on Tuesday. However, the police have not revealed his name.

According to the victim’s mother, the child was alone at home on Friday morning and watching television when the neighbour entered and committed the heinous crime.

The mother returned mid‑morning and immediately learned what had happened. Following this, local residents attempted to pursue the accused, who resisted by brandishing daggers. Locals claim the man had previously targeted a minor in the same area. A senior officer at the police station confirmed that the FIR has been lodged and that an active investigation is underway.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the accused. He is said to be absconding.