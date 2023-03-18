Dalian rake starts its maiden raun from Dum Dum Metro station

KOLKATA: The new rake, MR-501 popularly known as Dalian rake started its maiden run from Dum Dum Metro station to Kavi Subhash on Friday. “Four more Dalian rakes are already packed and ready for inspection. We have requested RDSO to carry out the inspection so that the four rakes are immediately inducted. Thereafter gradually nine other rakes will come in,” the General Manager of Metro Railway Arun Arora said, while adding that the four Dalian rakes will be here in two to three months.



“Metro Rail network has been expanding and the expansion has been accelerated. With expansion we require more rolling stock, more rakes,” Arora said, while adding that with the coming in of new Dalian rakes, they will be able to provide the increased demands during peak hours or during festive seasons as well as the new Metro section which are going to open.

There are many improved features in Dalian rake as compared to the existing rakes. At present 29 rakes are being used in the North South Metro Corridor including 16 Medha rakes manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and 13 old Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) manufactured coaches.