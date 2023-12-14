Dalai Lama visits Siliguri after 13 years

Siliguri: “We Tibetans have become refugees in our own country with a lot of control but here in India we have the freedom,” stated his Holiness the Dalai Lama in Siliguri.



After 13 long years, his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama visited Siliguri on Thursday. He began teaching at Sed-Gyued Monastery in Shalugara. More than 20,000 devotees from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars, neighbouring states like Assam, Bihar, Sikkim, including neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan, USA and Europe gathered at the Monastery to hear his teachings.

“Tibetan culture is very much related to Nalanda tradition. So we preserved a thousand-year-old tradition, mainly the way of thinking and psychology. We have lots of methods to keep peace of mind. When we are angry, jealousy arises. We deliberately try to reduce these. This, I consider Tibetan Buddhist culture but it is relevant to every human being,” stated the Dalai Lama, talking to media persons.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama had visited Gangtok on December 11. After completing the three-day tour of Gangtok in Sikkim he arrived in Siliguri on Thursday morning at around 8 am. His Holiness imparted teaching for about one-and-half hours on Bodhichitta — the main cause of a Buddha, the thoughts which help to bring peace in mind.

Sonam Lama, a minister of the Government of Sikkim said: “His Holiness’s speech motivates us to lead a peaceful life. Thousands of people from far off places gathered at the monastery to listen to him and catch a glimpse. The administration did an impressive job and His Holiness received a great welcome.”

Devotees accorded him a warm welcome. They stood on both sides of the main road leading to the monastery and welcomed him with flowers and Khadas (traditional scarves). Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor were the special guests at the event. As part of tight security measures, a huge police force was deployed in the area.

Jampa Bhutia, General Secretary and member of organising committee of Sed-Gyued Monastery said: “Our spiritual leader His Holiness Dalai Lama imparted teachings. It was a great experience. The programme was an immense success and concluded smoothly.” TD Bhutia, a devotee from Nepal said: “We cannot express our happiness in words. It is a priceless gift to us. We were overwhelmed to see His Holiness. He will depart for Bodh Gaya on Friday.”