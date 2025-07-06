Dalai Lama urges compassion & peace in message on 90th birthday

Darjeeling: On the occasion of his 90th birthday, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude and spiritual reflection, emphasising the enduring importance of compassion and inner peace.

The Nobel Peace Laureate stated: “I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion.”

Drawing inspiration from the Indian master Shantideva, the Dalai Lama quoted one of his guiding verses: “As long as space endures, As long as sentient beings remain, Until then, may I too remain To dispel the miseries of the world.”

Acknowledging the global celebrations being held in his honor, the Tibetan spiritual leader stressed on the need to balance material development with spiritual well-being, the Dalai Lama urged followers to develop a compassionate mindset. “While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone.

Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place,” he noted. The main commemoration was held at the Tsuklakhang, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh attended by the Dalai Lama along with dignitaries from all over the globe. Addressing the gathering the Dalai Lama stated: “When I reflect on my life in retrospect, I see that I have not wasted my life at all. But as having the title of Dalai Lama, I have no pride or arrogance. As a Bhikshu my main practice has been to serve people…”

Hollywood icon Richard Gere who was present, stated: “His Holiness does not belong to Tibet anymore, he belongs to the whole world, the universe. He is one of the most extraordinary people who has walked on this earth. He embodies compassion, love and wisdom. He is the living bridge between ancient knowledge and the modern world.”

Along with the rest of the world, Darjeeling too celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama marking the launch of “Year of Compassion,” on Sunday. Monasteries throughout the Hills organised special “long life” prayer services for the Dalai Lama. A special programme was organised by the Tibetan Settlement Office along with different Tibetan organisations at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha in Darjeeling.

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a Yug Purush, a leader of the world. His biggest message to the world is peace. I have always followed his path, his path of peace. If we can just follow his message of peace, Darjeeling will become a heaven. If we keep peace, progress will automatically follow,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), addressing the gathering at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan.

“The programme was commemorated by a cake-cutting ceremony along with cultural performances. Elders were felicitated for their service towards the community,” stated Gyurmey Tsundu Bhutia, General Secretary, Indo Tibet Friendship Society.