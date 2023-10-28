Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash: Metro to ply lessor services today

Kolkata: Lesser Metro services will be available in the North-South Metro Corridor, which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, on the occasion of ‘Lakshmi Puja’ which will be celebrated on October 28.



Metro Railway will run 188 services, which includes 94 Up and 94 Down services, instead of 234 daily services. Out of these 188 services, 164 will be plied to and from Dakshineswar. However, the timings for first and last service will remain unchanged.

The first service from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar will be at 6:50 am, from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar at 6:55 am and from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 7 am. The last service will be at 9:28 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, 9:30 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum at 9:40 pm.

The Metro services in the East-West Metro corridor which connects Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V will

remain unchanged.