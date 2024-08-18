Dakshineswar to Dumdum: Metro services disrupted

Kolkata: Metro Railway services on both up and down section between Dakshineswar and Dumdum stations in the Blue line were suspended for about 45 minutes on Saturday due to a technical glitch in the signal point system. Metro authorities said services between Dumdum-New Garia (Kavi Subhas) stations, however, plied normally during that time.

According to Metro authorities, the point problem in the line from Dakshineswar to Dumdum was detected around 1 pm. As a result, services between Dakshineswar-Dumdum on both the up and down lines were disrupted. To rectify the problem, engineering and Signal Telecom departments officials attended the point and after 45 minutes, the issue was resolved. After the glitches had been rectified, normal services along the entire stretch between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas resumed at 1:45 pm.

The disruption of regular services led to unrest among the passengers, as this was not the first time Metro services were disrupted. Recently, a Dumdum-bound Metro got stuck at Rabindra Sarobar Station due to an issue with the power supply on the third rail. Consequently, services from Kavi Subhash to Rabindra Sadan were halted and trains were only running between Maidan and Dakshineswar. These repeated snags have sparked widespread anger among commuters.