Dakshineswar-Noapara Metro services normalise after 17 hours

Kolkata: After 17 hours of Metro problem between Dakshineswar and Noapara, normalcy returned from Monday as the Metro services were plied from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash without any obstruction.

After a Dakshineswar-bound Metro rake got stranded between Noapara and Baranagar Up line due to a third rail power trip, Metro services between Dakshineswar and Noapara were affected from 1:52 pm till 9:40 pm as the problem could not be resolved. The engineers worked overnight to ensure that the Metro service in the Blue Line could go back to normalcy from Monday morning. Commuters suffered due to this as 80 services in the affected stretch had to be cancelled. Considering this, many were reportedly indecisive on whether they should opt for the Metro from Dakshineswar on Monday or decide on an alternative route. But the burden lessened after Metro clarified that services started from Monday. On Sunday, truncated services were run between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash from 1:58 pm. Later, services were resumed between Noapara and Kavi Subhash but the section between Noapara and Dakshineswar continued to remain closed. It was the second time in three days that Metro services in the North-South Corridor were disrupted due to a technical glitch.