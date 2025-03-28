Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash Corridor: 2 more Dalian rakes added

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro has introduced two more Dalian rakes, MR-504 and MR-512, on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) from Friday, increasing the total number of such rakes in operation to five.

The rakes arrived at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port on January 12 aboard the vessel Violet Ace and were moved to the Noapara Carshed on January 14. Before their induction into commercial service, they underwent inspection by the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG) on March 27 to verify compliance with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Regulation 2010 regarding electrical safety. MR-504 and MR-512 began their first journeys from Noapara at 11:58 am and 12:35 pm, respectively, reaching Kavi Subhash at 12:56 pm and 1:39 pm. They later departed from Kavi Subhash at 1:01 pm and 1:41 pm, arriving at Dakshineswar at 2:05 pm and 2:45 pm, respectively.

The new rakes feature wider doors, 100 mm broader than existing AC rakes, to facilitate easier boarding and alighting.