Dakshin Dinajpur Univ’s fate sealed: V-C appeals for construction funds

BALURGHAT: In a significant move, the newly-appointed vice-chancellor (V-C) of Dakshin Dinajpur University, Pranab Ghosh, has formally approached the Higher Education department, seeking approval and financial allocation for constructing the university’s permanent campus in Mahinagar, Balurghat. Despite the completion of boundary wall construction on the proposed land, concerns had previously been raised about its proximity to the airport, leading to speculations about relocating the university. However, the V-C’s latest initiative has reassured local education enthusiasts and intellectuals who have long advocated for the institution’s establishment in Balurghat.

Upon assuming office as the university’s first permanent vice-chancellor, Ghosh wasted no time in addressing the lingering uncertainty. He has officially communicated to the Higher Education department that the university will indeed be built in Mahinagar, dismissing any concerns regarding construction feasibility. Additionally, he has requested a financial grant of approximately Rs 40 crore based on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the Public Works Department.

Speaking on the matter, V-C Ghosh stated: “There are no complications in constructing the university building at the designated Mahinagar site. Hence, I have formally sought financial approval from the Higher Education department. Additionally, I have submitted a request for the introduction of new academic disciplines.”

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the university administration is considering utilising the Natya Utkarsha Kendra in Balurghat as a temporary campus until the permanent infrastructure is established. Currently, the university offers courses in Mathematics, English and Political Science. However, the V-C has proposed expanding the curriculum by introducing five new subjects — Bengali, Sanskrit, Chemistry, Education and Philosophy — further strengthening the institution’s academic foundation. The demand for a university in Balurghat dates back several years, finally culminating in an official announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2020. Surprisingly after the CM’s announcement, the progress constructing a new campus for the university stalled, with no significant development in land acquisition, construction or faculty recruitment.

The government initially earmarked 11.07 acres of land from the District Agricultural Training Centre for the university, investing around Rs 2.5 crore in boundary wall construction through the Public Works Department. However, the work remained incomplete due to financial constraints. Furthermore, objections from airport authorities cast fresh doubts over the viability of the project.

Against this backdrop, vice-chancellor Pranab Ghosh’s appeal to the Higher Education department marks a crucial step in reviving the long-pending project. His firm stance on building the university in Mahinagar has provided much-needed relief to education advocates in Balurghat, rekindling hopes for the institution’s long-awaited establishment.