Dakshin Dinajpur University to start offline classes soon, says V-C

BALURGHAT: Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU) is going to start offline classes soon, informed vice-chancellor Debabrata Mitra.



“At present, online classes are being held. We have set a target to start offline classes as early as possible. Lack of infrastructure is the biggest obstacle. We need to have adequate space to hold offline classes. As we do not have a permanent building of the university, we are searching for a rented house in Balurghat so that we can start the offline classes there. Once we rent a space, offline classes will start,” said Mitra.

According to him, the office section of the University is lodged in a rented space in Balurghat’s Chalkbhabani area. However, the space is not sufficient to hold offline classes.

“I have personally talked to the chairman of Balurghat municipality and the district magistrate, requesting both of them to help us in this matter. They assured me of all help. I have also visited some government properties,” added the V-C. After taking charge as V-C on July 18, Mitra has already conducted a meeting at Balurghat Circuit House with all the principals of the colleges of South Dinajpur and requested them to help by providing teachers so that they can teach at the offline classes. At present, three subjects — political science, history and english — are being taught at DDU. The concerned authority has a plan to include one or two more subjects for the new academic session.

Registrar of DDU, Pankaj Kundu said: “We have plans to include at least one or two new subjects for the students. However, the subjects have not been finalised yet and are under discussion. We are currently concentrating on developing the infrastructure of the university.” DDU was established in 2021. Incidentally, 11.07 acres of land inside Mahinagar Agricultural Training Centre, of Danga Gram Panchayat of Balurghat Block, was identified for the proposed DDU. The state government allocated a fund of about Rs 2.62 crore initially. At present, the work of constructing the campus has been stopped owing to paucity of funds.