Dakshin Dinajpur University functions for 7 yrs sans statute

BALURGHAT: Seven years after its approval in 2018, Dakshin Dinajpur University is still functioning without an official statute, the key governing framework required for running any university. The file approving the statute remains pending with the Governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities.

In the absence of statute approval, the university has been unable to constitute its Executive Council, Board of Studies or Faculty Councils—all essential bodies for academic and administrative functioning.

As a result, no permanent faculty or staff appointments have been made since its inception and several academic decisions remain stalled.

On Monday, vice-chancellors of several state universities attended a programme at the Centre for Linguistics in Kolkata. During an informal discussion, authorities of newly formed universities that have yet to receive statute approval collectively decided to write to the state Higher Education department, urging intervention. Dakshin Dinajpur University will also send such a letter.

Vice-chancellor Pranab Ghosh also approached State Education minister Bratya Basu regarding the infrastructural shortcomings of the university. The minister assured him that all issues would be reviewed soon.

Speaking on the matter, Ghosh said: “We were invited to the language fair at the Centre for Linguistics in Kolkata on Monday, where the statute issue was discussed. Following the advice of Om Prakash Mishra, we have decided to write to the Higher Education department seeking approval of the statute.”