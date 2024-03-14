Dakshin Dinajpur Univ yet to get its rented building from Municipality

BALURGHAT: Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU) is yet to get its rented building from the Balurghat Municipality.

On January 3, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the authorities of DDU and Balurghat Municipality regarding the matter.

As per the agreement, the building was supposed to be handed over to the University in the first week of March after minor renovations but the renovation work is not yet complete. The monthly rent of Rs 30,000 has been decided upon.

Amit Roy, Acting Registrar of the DDU said: “A building is absolutely necessary to run the university. We signed a MoU with the municipality in this regard. Although the building was supposed to be handed over by the first week of March, I don’t understand why it has not been handed over till today.”

Ashok Mitra, Chairman of the municipality, said: “Renovation of the building is still going on. The building will be handed over to the university by the next academic session.”

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the new university in South Dinajpur in 2020. The land proposed by the university at Mahinagar in Balurghat was identified and finalised.

A few months ago, Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya stood by the DDU authority by providing a few rooms for offline classes. The problem of a building was supposed to be resolved with the signing of the MoU between the DDU and the Balurghat Municipality.

At present the office work of the DDU is being carried out from a rented house in Balurghat’s Chalkbhabani area.