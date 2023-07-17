Dakshin Dinajpur Univ, North Bengal Univ get new V-Cs

Balurghat/Siliguri: After a gap of four months, Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU) has got its new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) as per the recommendation of Governor C V Ananda Bose.



The new V-C Debabrata Bose at present is working in the Commerce department of the University of North Bengal. Registrar of DDU and Principal of Balurghat College Dr Pankaj Kundu confirmed the joining of the new V-C.

“I have already spoken to Debabrata Bose who is going to take charge as the V-C. He will be joining on July 18,” Dr Kundu said.

According to an official source, the post of the V-C of DDU has been lying vacant since March 14 following the resignation of Sanchari Roy Mukherjee.

“Due to the absence of V-C, many important tasks are pending since March. The salaries of 16 temporary employees along with the guest lecturers are also pending. The exams for the students of the 4th semester have not been conducted so far,” said a University official.

In another development, Dr Rathin Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as the new interim V-C of the University of North Bengal. CV Anand Bose, the West Bengal Governor and the Chancellor of the university, issued a directive to this effect on Monday afternoon. Accordingly, the new V-C has joined the post. The university staff welcomed him at the university. He will be the interim V-C until further order.

“I got the notification this afternoon, where it was mentioned that I have to join as interim V-C immediately. Accordingly, I have completed the formalities. It is a big responsibility,” said the

new V-C.