Dakshin Dinajpur Univ lacks permanent campus and V-C

balurghat: Following the lack of a permanent campus and Vice-Chancellor, the students of Dakshin Dinajpur University (DDU) have been suffering since it had started functioning in 2021.



According to an official source, the university has no permanent campus of its own and no permanent employee has been recruited so far.“At present the work of the university has started from a rented house located in Balurghat’s Chalkbhabani. The classes are going on at Balurghat College and Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya. There is no Vice-Chancellor for more than two month due to the resignation of Sanchari Roy Mukherjee,” said the source.The source said as many as 150 students have been enrolled in the university in three subjects including Mathematics, Political Science and English.“Salaries of 15 temporary staff and 40 guest professors have been stopped immediately after the resignation of the V-C as the V-C is the only signatory authority of any banking transaction,” said the source.

Pankaj Kundu, Principal of Balurghat College and temporary Registrar of DDU said the whole matter had been informed to the higher authority already. Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to Gangarampur on International Mother Language Day in February 21, 2018 and announced the establishment of a university in the district and 11.07 acres of land inside Mahinagar Agricultural Training Centre of Danga Gram Panchayat of Balurghat Block was identified for the proposed DDU. The state government allocated a fund of about Rs 2.62 crore at the initial stage. At present, the work of constructing the campus is stopped due to lack of funds