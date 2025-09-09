Dakshin Dinajpur Univ controller gets invite to workshop in China

BALURGHAT: Newly-appointed controller of Dakshin Dinajpur University Ripon Saha, who is basically a professor of Mathematics, has been invited to attend an international research workshop at Anhui University in Hefei, China. The workshop, titled “Perspective in Non-Commutative Algebras”, will be held from September 8 to 20, bringing together mathematicians from various countries to discuss advanced research in mathematics. Professor Saha, a native of Patiram in Balurghat, will present research aspects of Indian mathematics on the global stage. Speaking about the opportunity, he said: “The entire expenditure of this workshop is being borne by an international organisation from France. I will highlight various research perspectives of mathematics from my country in this forum.”

Saha has also been invited to the International Congress of Mathematicians to be held in Philadelphia, USA, next year. Over the years, he has participated in several international research programs and conferences in countries, including Sweden, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, Spain and Italy.

An alumnus of Patiram High School, Saha pursued his B.Sc. at Jadavpur University, earned his M.Sc. from Kanpur and completed his Ph.D. at Jadavpur University. Alongside teaching at Raiganj University, he recently took charge as the Controller of Examinations at Dakshin Dinajpur University, where he also teaches.