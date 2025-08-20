Dakra residents fear flooding as embankment starts crumbling again

BALURGHAT: The recently-repaired embankment of the Atreyee River in Ward 13 of Balurghat Municipality’s Dakra area has already started showing signs of collapse due to rising monsoon water, sparking panic among riverside residents. Locals fear that unless urgent repair measures are taken, several houses could be swallowed by the river.

Many residents alleged irregularities in the embankment’s renovation work. They claimed that despite spending lakhs of rupees, the work was not durable enough to withstand the pressure of the river.

Fulkumari Haldar, a riverside resident, said: “We are living in constant fear. If the embankment collapses further, our homes will vanish into the river. The authorities must act quickly before it is too late.”

Another resident, Sanjay Roy, expressed his frustration, saying: “So much money has been spent but the work was of poor quality. The embankment has not lasted even a month. We believe corruption is the main reason behind such fragile construction.”

Locals recalled that a concrete dam was built at Chakbhabani last year at a cost of around Rs 32 crore to retain water of the Atreyee but it collapsed within a year. Now, the newly renovated embankment is also failing within weeks, further fueling public anger.

The Atreyee River, once considered the lifeline of Balurghat, has seen a drastic decline in water levels except during the monsoon. Fishermen and farmers, once dependent on the river, are struggling due to its dwindling flow.

When contacted, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna stated: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Subsidence of about 10 metres on the right bank near the low-height weir has been observed. The HDPE-created bags placed in the slope will be reset by the concerned agency once the water level recedes. Immediate repair work will be undertaken to prevent further damage.”

Meanwhile, the Irrigation department and district administration have assured residents that temporary protective measures will be taken and permanent restoration work will follow once water levels drop.