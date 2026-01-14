Daily wage worker dies of heart attack, family blames SIR ‘stress’

Raiganj: A 55-year-old daily wage labourer allegedly died of a heart attack on Monday afternoon at Dhankoil Haat in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur, with his family claiming that he was under severe mental stress due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The deceased was identified as Lakkhi Kanta Roy, a resident of Chandoil village under Bochadanga Gram Panchayat. According to sources, Roy had gone to Dhankoil haat in search of work when he suddenly fell seriously ill. He was immediately rushed to Kaliyaganj State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hira Roy, son of the deceased, said his father had been summoned to attend an SIR hearing at the Kaliyaganj block office on January 19. “My mother and I were also supposed to attend the hearing because our names were not in the 2002 electoral roll. Our names were added in the electoral rolls after 2002. My father was extremely worried that our names might be deleted. He was trying hard to collect documents and remained under constant stress. With a broken heart, he went to Dhankoil haat, where he suffered a heart attack.”

In another incident earlier this month, a 65-year-old scrap trader of Subashganj in Raiganj allegedly committed suicide on January 8, reportedly in fear of SIR, adding to public concern. Meanwhile, TMC members staged a protest in front of the office of the Block Development Officer in Kaliyaganj, alleging harassment of people in the name of SIR hearings.

Nitai Baiswa, a member of the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad from Kaliyaganj, alleged that officials were “torturing daily wage workers across the region in the name of SIR.” TMC leader and Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani said,” Party leaders met the bereaved families and assured them of all possible support. Locals are criticising the functioning of the Election Commission of India after the incidents”.