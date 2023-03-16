Daily flights between Kolkata, Bengaluru and Guwahati from May 18
kasa Air announced addition of city as its 17th addition
Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, announced the addition of Kolkata as its seventeenth destination to its network. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kolkata to Bengaluru and Guwahati starting May 18.
Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air said: “A uniquely important centre of history, art, and culture in India, Kolkata is a city that witnesses a lot of attraction from travellers. With these flights, Akasa’s network will connect major cities in East India with convenient flight timings providing enhanced connectivity on high-demand routes.”
QP 1377 flight will depart from Bengaluru at 2:30 pm and reach Kolkata at 5:15 pm daily. QP 1377 flight will depart from Kolkata at 5:55 pm and reach Guwahati at 7:05 pm.
QP 1371 flight will depart from Guwahati at 7:45 pm and reach Kolkata at 9:10 pm while QP 1371
flight will leave Kolkata at 9:50 pm and reach Bengaluru at 12:15 am, said sources.