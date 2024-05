Daikin launches New Solution Plaza in Siliguri

Siliguri: In a grand ceremony, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (DAIPL) unveiled its latest venture, the Daikin Solution Plaza (DSP), in partnership with Shah Marketing on Sevoke Road, Siliguri.



Amidst soaring market growth in India, particularly in Bengal, Daikin aims to capitalise on the region’s potential, eyeing a robust expansion strategy.

Shogo Ando, Deputy Managing Director of Daikin India, emphasised the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and superior quality to consumers.

With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Daikin’s new factory in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, signifies a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing production capabilities and meeting rising demand.