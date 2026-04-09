Daikin India awarded India’s most trusted air conditioner brand 2026

Kolkata: Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (DAIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Daikin Industries Ltd. and a market leader in India’s air-conditioning sector, inaugurated its new office at Ecocentre Business Tower in Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata, amid much fanfare.



The new office reflects the company’s commitment to West Bengal and its expanding presence across the eastern region,

underlining a focus on quality and operational excellence.

Recently, Daikin India was recognised as India’s ‘Most Trusted Air Conditioner Brand 2026’ by TRA Research, an honour

driven by consumer trust rather than institutional assessment.