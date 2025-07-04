Dacoti at Siliguri jewellery shop: Another held

Siliguri: Another accused in the daylight dacoity at a jewellery shop on Hill Cart Road has been arrested. The accused, Jamil Akhtar Shubhani, a resident of Sonapur in Chopra, North Dinajpur was apprehended by police on Thursday.

He was produced at Siliguri Court and has been remanded to 10 days of police custody. According to sources, Jamil played a crucial role in planning the heist.

He allegedly helped the main culprits rent a house in Bidhan Nagar, Phansidewa, arranged motorbikes and guided them in identifying prominent jewellery shops and escape routes in Siliguri.

Investigators revealed that he met the main accused, Sumit Kumar, in Bihar jail about two years ago.

The duo reportedly conspired to target multiple jewellery shops in Siliguri during their time in prison. Although Jamil was not physically present during the robbery, police confirmed his vital role in executing the crime. Further investigations are underway.