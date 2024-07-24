Dacoits rob bank, fire and injure cashier

Malda: A gang of around 8 dacoits looted the Krishnapur Agricultural Cooperative Bank on Wednesday at around 2.30 pm. They shot and wounded the bank cashier. The robbers took away cash and fired several rounds. The wounded have been admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

Tracking down the robbers in the possible escape routes, the police managed to arrest 3 miscreants near Jatradanga under Malda Police Station. A gunfight between the police and robbers also took place. Two offenders are also admitted in the hospital with bullet injury who are identified as Sujan Mandal (27) of Krishnapur and Mainul Islam (40) of Mallikpara. A search for the others involved is also going on by the police. The wounded cashier has been identified as Jogeshwar Mandal (35), a resident of Sikkhokpally in Gazole. Reports are that the dacoits entered the bank located at Krishnapur in Gazole and started beating the employees. Then they shot the cashier and looted almost Rs 6 lakh cash. The gang kept on firing as they left the bank.

Mandal was shot on the right side of the abdomen and is reported to be in a critical state. He was taken to Gazole State General Hospital first and then referred to MMCH.