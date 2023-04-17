DA stir: TMC alleges protest getting financial aid from BJP-affiliated organisation

Kolkata: At a time when a section of the West Bengal government employees are protesting in Delhi over pending Dearness Allowance (DA), the Calcutta High Court has set a new deadline for the state government to resolve the matter with the agitating employees while TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that their protest is receiving financial support from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.



The Calcutta High Court has set a new deadline for the state government to hold a meeting with the union of the protesting state government employees. It is learnt that the court has now set a deadline of 10 days within which the state government has to sit with them to resolve the matter. Earlier, the court had set a deadline that the meeting needs to be convened by April 17 but that apparently did not fructify.

The state government has now informed the court that the protesting employees’ union have sent the names of five persons who would be representing them in the negotiation with the state government.

According to the court, one of the important aspects that the state needs to look into during the negotiation is the amount of DA. The agitating employees have alleged that neighbouring states get DA in double digits while in Bengal the amount is in single digits.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to his Twitter handle to post copies of two receipts which show that an amount of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 73,000 were given to ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’ — the union of protesting employees.

Ghosh said that if these receipts are fake then the organisation of the protesting employees must come ahead to claim so.

However, if these are indeed genuine then the question that arises is who gave shelter to these employees during their protest in Delhi. He questioned who is paying such large sums of money to fuel the protest.

Kunal said that it is important to know how much money has been injected into the protest.

He believes that it is important to know the main faces behind the agitation. According to him, this protest is being fuelled by an alliance between BJP, Congress and the CPI(M).