DA case hearing in SC postponed till April 11

KOLKATA: The Dearness Allowance (DA) case hearing in the Supreme Court was postponed again to April 11 on Tuesday.



This is the fifth time that the hearing for this case has been shifted.

The hearing was supposed to take place on Tuesday, which was after it had been delayed from March 15.

However, the hearing was suspended and rescheduled on April 11. The first hearing of the case was supposed to take place on December 5.

In May 2022, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the DA to be given to the State government employees. The State had moved the Supreme Court challenging the order, stating that it would cost 41 thousand 770 crore rupees, which will be difficult for the State to afford.

Since December 5, the hearing of the case had repeatedly been postponed.

After Justice Dipankar Dutta recused himself from the case which was supposed to be heard in December, a new bench was formed for the case to be heard.