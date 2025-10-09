Cyclonic system to form over Bay of Bengal, rain likely till Sat: MeT

Kolkata: A new cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday which may bring scattered rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in various places of South Bengal till Saturday. The system may influence the weather conditions across the state in the next two days.

The MeT office said that the system is unlikely to intensify significantly as a result the situation will improve next Sunday. However, several South Bengal districts may receive thunderstorms in the next 48 hours. Odisha is also expected to experience widespread light to moderate showers between October 10 and 11. Despite the weak system, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue across several parts of Odisha in the next few days.

According to the weather office prediction, rain will cease in North Bengal from Friday except thundershowers in some pockets. There is, however, no prediction of heavy rainfall in North Bengal. The low pressure that was situated over Bangladesh has weakened.

Kolkata and several South Bengal districts may witness scattered rainfall. The lowest temperature in Kolkata was registered at 24.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 29.4 on Wednesday. The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram may receive rainfall. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall lashed some parts of South Bengal on Thursday afternoon.

An unexpected change in the trajectory of a low pressure system, brought on by a retreating monsoon, was responsible for the devastating rain that crippled the North Bengal plains and hills. The system was formed over Bay of Bengal on September 30 and then entered Odisha as a depression.

The weather experts said as the monsoon was retreating from north India, there were strong westerly winds that diverted the system towards north Bihar, bringing it closer to North Bengal. Kolkata and several other South Bengal districts continued to be impacted by the system earlier this week.