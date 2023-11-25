Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ may hit Bengal in December

Kolkata: The Bay of Bengal may witness another cyclonic storm named ‘Michaung’ in December which is likely to affect India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.



The new warning comes only days after the cyclonic storm “Midhili” hit several districts of Bangladesh and the northeastern states of India.

It would be the fourth storm this year. A low pressure is going to form in the Andaman Sea on Saturday and it will later turn into a depression.

According to weather experts, it is usual for around 4 storms to form every year in the Indian Seas. However, relatively warm sea surface temperatures can lead to more than 4 storms in a year. This year the latest storm that is set to take place will be the sixth storm of the year in the Indian water bodies and fourth one for Bay of Bengal.

City’s temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius, lowest in the season so far. Mercury has already gone below 16 degrees Celsius in most of the districts in the Western part of the state. Mercury will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius during night hours in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at 19 degree Celsius on Thursday. The city on Wednesday witnessed the lowest temperature at 20 degrees Celsius. The MeT office had also said that the city dwellers may feel colder weather on the weekend. The lowest temperature in the city was registered at 20.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday

The MeT office said that a low pressure will form on Saturday and it may eventually turn into a depression. The direction of the depression is not however clear. Once the low pressure is formed there will be an interruption in the free flow of cold wind. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier said that there will be a low pressure in the Andaman Sea after November 25 which may turn into a depression on November 26.