Cyclonic storm damages over 50 huts in Goalpokhar-II block

Raiganj: A sudden, violent cyclonic storm swept across Surjapur, Bada Hasan and Chakulia villages in the Goalpokhar‑II block in North Dinajpur on Sunday afternoon, tearing roofs off more than 50 tin‑roof huts in a few minutes. Uprooted trees and snapped electric wires left several hamlets without power. Relief efforts are yet to reach many of the affected families.

Local panchayats are urging district officials to establish emergency shelters and pre‑position relief supplies.

The state disaster management authority has been alerted. Meanwhile, government relief convoys are expected to reach soon.

Md Sahabuddin of Bodo Hasan village recalled: “We saw the sky turn black, then suddenly a cyclonic storm lashed through. The roof of my house flew away… no relief has come yet.”

Minhaz Azad Arfin MLA, Chakulia, confirmed the damage and said: “We urged the Block Development Officer (BDO) to send out emergency aid immediately.”

BDO Shyamal Mandal said: “We initiated a move to distribute tarpaulin sheets, dry rations and drinking water among the affected people. Our officials are preparing a total damage report which will be submitted to district headquarters.”

The region has seen similar episodes before. A thunderstorm in May 2024 damaged nearly 100 huts in neighbouring villages, uprooting electric poles and disrupting rural lifelines overnight.