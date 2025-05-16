Cyclonic storm causes destruction in Chopra, one dead in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri/ North Dinajpur/ Malda: One person died due to a lightning strike on Thursday in Jalpaiguri while a cyclonic storm caused widespread damage in Chopra, North Dinajpur.

On Thursday morning, 42-year-old Prabhat Roy died after being struck by lightning. Roy, a resident of Moynatali area in Dhupguri block, had cultivated lady’s finger. On Thursday morning, he went to the field with his wife Basanti and daughter to harvest the crop for the market. While they were picking okra, lightning struck. All three — Prabhat Roy, his wife Basanti and their daughter — collapsed in the field. Locals rushed to the spot and took them to Dhupguri Sub Divisional Hospital. The attending doctor declared Prabhat Roy dead on arrival. Basanti Roy, his wife, is in critical condition and was referred to Jalpaiguri for further treatment. Meanwhile, a powerful cyclonic storm struck the Chopra block of North Dinajpur district late Wednesday night, causing extensive damage across several villages under the Ghhinigaon Gram Panchayat. The storm, which hit around 11:30 pm, led to the collapse of over 250 houses and partial damage to approximately 400 more. Trees and electric poles were uprooted, leaving many areas without power.

The affected villages include Asramgauchh, Jaktahar, Chaklagauchh, Goal Vasti and Lalbazar. In addition to the structural damage, mature maize and jute crops suffered significant losses, posing a severe setback to local farmers. Saquibul Islam, the Upapradhan of Ghhinigaon Gram Panchayat, stated: “More than 250 houses were completely damaged and around 400 partially. Trees fell on houses in many places. Fortunately, no major injuries have been reported to the residents. However, the loss of mature maize and jute crops is substantial. We’ve appealed to the block administration for adequate government assistance for the affected families.”

Samir Mandal .Chopra Block Development Officer (BDO) stated: “We have provided tarpaulin sheets and food to the affected families. Our officials are assessing the damage, and a detailed report will be sent to higher authorities for further action.” In Malda, the weather is expected to change significantly, starting May 16, as the Meteorological Department forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next three days.

This shift comes as a relief after a relentless heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40°C since May 9. The weather system bringing this change is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over Assam and a trough extending across Bihar and Jharkhand. The forecast includes moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Tapan Kumar Das, meteorology officer, confirmed: “It is very likely that Malda is going to have showers for 3 days from May 16 and the people will get the much-needed relief from severe heatwave.”