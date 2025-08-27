Cyclonic circulation to trigger heavy rainfall in South Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in South Bengal districts on Thursday and Friday as a cyclonic circulation is being formed in Bay-of-Bengal. The coastal districts of Bengal are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

According to the weather office, the monsoon trough remains active over Bengal, extending from Digha to the northeast Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system by Wednesday, influencing weather across the region. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Bankura in the next 24 hours. “Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph during thunderstorms. The Met Office has warned of increased rainfall activity on Thursday and Friday, with heavy showers likely in Bankura and West Midnapore,” a weather official said.

The MeT office also said that on Wednesday, heavy rainfall may lash Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, while thunderstorms are expected in Darjeeling and adjoining districts.

Though rainfall will ease on Thursday, fresh spells of heavy showers are predicted for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri on Friday. Kolkata remained largely dry on Tuesday with clear to partly cloudy skies in some parts.

However, high humidity will continue to cause discomfort. The MeT department has advised fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal between Tuesday and Friday, warning of rough sea conditions.

The city received record rainfall of 634 mm in July so far this year, the highest in the past five years. The city receives 571 mm of rainfall on average during this month every year. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, South Bengal Kolkata received 64 per cent higher rainfall in July this year compared to the corresponding month in the past five years.