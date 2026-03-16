Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rain in Kolkata, North Bengal

Kolkata: Several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, experienced rain and thunderstorms on Sunday evening as unstable weather conditions developed across the state. The sudden showers and lightning were reported in the city and multiple districts, bringing brief relief from the prevailing heat.

The IMD said the change in weather is linked to a cyclonic circulation and favourable wind patterns, along with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. These conditions are expected to trigger enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state over the next few days.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Wind speeds may reach 30–50 kmph at isolated places. Districts such as East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia are expected to receive rain at many places, while scattered showers may occur across other parts of South Bengal. In some areas, thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also possible. Meanwhile, heavier rainfall activity has been forecast for North Bengal. The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive light to moderate rain at several places along with thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD warned that such weather conditions could damage standing crops, reduce visibility and disrupt traffic in urban areas.

Residents have been advised to take shelter during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees, electric poles or near water bodies during lightning activity.