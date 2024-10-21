‘Cyclonic circulation over Andaman likely to intensify into low-pressure’

Kolkata: The Alipore weather office predicted that the cyclonic circulation near the Andaman Sea will develop into a cyclonic disturbance over Bay of Bengal and affect Odisha and Bengal coasts from October 23 to 25.



“The cyclonic circulation near the Andaman Sea will develop into a deep depression on Monday at east-central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea. On October 22, its intensity will increase further. On 23rd, it is likely to develop into a cyclone and progress towards south-west Bay of Bengal to reach near Odisha- West Bengal coast on October 24,” said an Alipore weather office meteorologist.

The effect of the cyclone will be felt from October 23 with the possibility of heavy rainfall in some parts of the coastal districts — namely East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas. There will be medium rainfall in the adjoining coastal districts including Kolkata on October 23.

“With the cyclone likely to close in further on October 24, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the four coastal districts.

Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram will also experience heavy rainfall in some areas. There will be rainfall in some areas of the coastal districts too,” said an Alipore weather official. He added that there will be wind at the speed of 100 to 110 km/ hour with gusting 120 km/ hour in the coastal areas on October 24 and 25.

The fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea from October 23 to October 26 morning with the sea predicted to remain turbulent. North Bengal will have little effect from the cyclone.

The weather office issued a warning of inundation in low-lying areas, damage to kacha houses and uprooting of trees due to the effect of the cyclone.

The Landfall of the cyclone as well as the name of the same has not been ascertained as yet. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held a meeting with the concerned district magistrates on Saturday and instructed them to be alert and take necessary measures for the provision of relief and all other necessary assistance for evacuation.