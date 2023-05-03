Cyclonic circulation likely to develop on May 6: MeT

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 6. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7 under its influence.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the South east Bay of Bengal on May 8. It is therefore likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal, IMD said. Although information about its intensity and landfall are not yet known.

The IMD has issued an warning against cyclone Mocha and issued an advisory asking the fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and those who are at sea are advised to return to safer places before May 7.

According to weather experts, the pre-monsoon period of April-May-June is the cyclone season in the Indian Ocean region and it witnesses the maximum frequency of cyclones. The other cyclone season is October-November-December. Keeping in view the weather development, the state government has already taken precautionary measures. Necessary directives have been given to the district administrations.

“There is a good possibility of its intensification while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal after May 8,” the IMD said in a statement Wednesday, adding, “The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of a low pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.”

A cyclone is expected to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal and under its influence, the weather will remain squally with a wind speed of 40 to 50 kmph — gusting to 60 kmph — over Southeast Bay of Bengal from 7 May onwards. “Details of where the cyclone would land or its intensity will be clearer in the days to come. Should it form, it will be the first this year and will be called “Cyclone Mocha”, a weather official added. If it is a cyclone, it will be named Mocha, a name given by Yemen.

GK Das, director (weather) at Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata said: “We are expecting a low-pressure area over the southern part of Bay of Bengal by May 8 with the chance of this system intensifying further. As of now, there is much divergence on whether it will be a cyclonic storm or not and also which direction it will proceed if it is a cyclone.”