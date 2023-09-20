Cyclone Tej to hit Bengal before Durga Puja

Kolkata: Cyclone “Tej” may hit Bengal in October before Durga Puja bringing heavy rainfall. This weather prediction has left pandal hoppers apprehensive about whether they will get ample opportunity to go to Puja pandals during the five days of Puja or whether the cyclone will dampen the spirit of the Puja revellers.



According to the preliminary reports, Cyclone “Tej” may landfall in Bengal or Andhra Pradesh in the first week of October.

Low pressure may enter the Bay-of-Bengal region from Thailand in September end or October beginning. It may gain further strength and turn into a cyclone. It may enter the mainland anytime between October 4-10. Some, however, believe that it may not have any major impact on the Durga Puja as it will start on October 20.

India has named the Cyclone “Tej”. After Tej, Iran and Maldives will get to name the cyclones — ‘Hamoon’ and ‘Midhili’ respectively. Last time it was Bangladesh’s turn to propose the name and thus it was “Biporjoy” that hit the country in June.

The responsibility of naming tropical cyclones that form over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, once they reach a certain intensity, falls on the RSMC New Delhi Tropical Cyclone Center.

During the 27th Session of the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones in 2000, held in Muscat, Oman, it was decided in principle to assign names to cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. This panel comprises Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, and eight other countries, who collectively decide the names on a rotational basis.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours due to the impact of a cyclonic circulation situated over Bay-of-Bengal.

The MeT office said that the intensity of rainfall will increase in North Bengal after Thursday.