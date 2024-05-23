Cyclone ‘Remal’: Police takes precautionary steps

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) is gearing up to tackle the situation across the city on Saturday fearing that storm ‘Remal’ might hit Kolkata as well as the other coastal areas of Bengal.



Taking lessons from the situations during Amphan and other storms that hit Kolkata earlier, police are taking all necessary precautions to lower the extent of damage as much as possible. Recently, all the traffic guards across the Kolkata Police jurisdiction sent a comprehensive report to Lalbazar. The senior officials will meet the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and discuss.

According to sources, the traffic guards were asked to mark the roads where chances of waterlogging are high and where trees may get uprooted during the stormy weather and block the roads. Also the traffic guards have been asked to check the lamp posts to find out if any live electric wire is exposed and has chances

of accident. Earlier on several occasions, a few pedestrians died after getting electrocuted while walking along the waterlogged road. In all such cases, a live electric wire somehow came in contact with the accumulated water leading to fatal incidents.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Group (DMG) will be kept ready at multiple strategic locations across the city to respond as fast as possible.