Cyclone ‘Remal’ likely to make landfall on May 26 or 27: IMD

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the severe Cyclone ‘Remal’ will make landfall around May 26-27 but the exact place of landfall is yet to be determined.



A well-marked low-pressure area lying over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and the coastal regions will witness strong breeze measuring 50 kmph. Kolkata, Howrah will receive very heavy rainfall on Sunday with a gust of around 70-80 kmph. A strong wind measuring around 90-100 kmph may hit the districts like North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas on Sunday. A heavy rain is likely to hit the other South Bengal districts like Hooghly, East Burdwan, Nadia.

The well-marked low pressure will continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

Various weather models are indicating the landfall point varying from Odisha to Bangladesh coasts. The global forecast systems of ECAI and NCEP indicate that Cyclone ‘Remal’ will make landfall crossing the Odisha coast. In contrast, the global forecast systems of IMD, NCUM & IMD MME are predicting landfall over the Bangladesh coast.

IMD has predicted rough to very rough sea conditions over central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from Thursday and over the North Bay of Bengal from Friday evening and continue till Monday evening. Rough to very rough sea conditions have also been predicted along and off the coast of Bangladesh, West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha from Saturday till Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal till Friday, central Bay of Bengal till Sunday and North Bay of Bengal from Friday to Monday.