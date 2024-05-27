Cyclone ‘Remal’ fury: At least 6 dead, over 2,500 houses damaged

Kolkata: At least six people. including one from Kolkata, died in different parts of the state due to the effect of the severe cyclone ‘Remal’ that made its landfall at 10.30 pm on Sunday between Khepupara in Bangladesh and Sagar Islands in Bengal close to Mongla Port in Bangladesh. Some others were reportedly injured.

More than 2,500 houses are reported to be damaged while another 27,000 partially damaged due to the effect of the heavy windspeed that reached 120 kmph at Sagar in South 24-Parganas and 90 kmph at Dum Dum in North 24-Parganas. The State Disaster Management department evacuated more than 2 lakh people to safer places and relief camps.

A 53-year-old woman identified as Tapasi Das, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas died after being electrocuted.

She had stepped outside on Monday morning when came in contact with the accumulated water on the road where she was electrocuted. She was taken to Vidyasagar hospital in Behala where she was declared brought dead.

A 47-year-old Gopal Barman, a resident of Panihati in North 24-Parganas died after being electrocuted. In East Burdwan’s Memari, a father-son duo died after being electrocuted as they were going to cut the branches of a banana tree that was uprooted. An 80-year-old woman died in Mousuni Island in South 24-Parganas. Md Sazebir (51) died in Entally when a portion of his house fell on him.

Around 1,700 electric poles were damaged and many trees were uprooted due to high wind speed mainly in the coastal belt of South and North 24-Parganas.

Many trees that fell on roads were promptly cleared for ensuring normal flow of human life. There were minor breaches of embankments at 8 odd places and repair work has begun on a war footing. No major breaches of embankments have been reported so far, a Nabanna official said.

More than 1,400 relief camps are functioning in the affected districts.

Cooked meal is being provided to them. The other evacuated persons have returned safely to their homes. Tarpaulins, clothing and other relief materials have been and are being distributed to the affected families.

The cyclone continues to cause light to moderate rainfall in most South Bengal districts and also in other districts of Bengal. There is warning of heavy rainfall till May 28 and all the districts are working tirelessly for relief and rescue.