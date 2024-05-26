Cyclone Remal: Flight ops suspended for 21 hrs; several trains cancelled in Bengal

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department has announced that a deep depression located over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened significantly, evolving into a severe cyclone named ‘Remal.’ Forecasters predict that ‘Remal’ will make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh by midnight on Sunday, May 26.



In anticipation of the potential impact of Cyclone Remal, authorities at Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours, starting from Sunday noon.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) also cancelled at least six trains and announced short termination as well as short origination of a couple of trains.

As many as 48 EMU services will remain cancelled on Sunday and Monday in the Sealdah division and five services will be rescheduled on Monday.

According to the weather office, the landfall is expected to occur between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, with wind speeds forecast to reach 110-120 kilometres per hour (kmph) with gusts up to 135 kmph.

A red alert has been sounded in Bengal’s coastal districts ahead of the arrival of ‘Remal’.

The cyclone will bring with it extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds and is likely to impact Odisha too. Heavy rain alert is there in Bengal’s South and North 24-Parganas districts. Four coastal districts in Odisha are also on alert for the cyclone.

The IMD issued a red alert for South and North 24-Parganas, warning of heavy to very heavy rain with wind speeds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph on May 26 and 27.

An orange alert has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, and East Midnapore districts, forecasting heavy rain with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

The IMD has warned of potential localised flooding and major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, roads, crops, and orchards in the affected areas. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and evacuate from unsafe structures.

The system was centred around 420 kilometres south of Khepupara, Bangladesh, and was moving northwards at 11 kilometres per hour on Saturday morning. The IMD has predicted it will strengthen into a cyclonic storm by this evening and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by early morning on Sunday. The weather office has warned fishermen to stay out of the North Bay of Bengal until the morning of May 27.