Cyclone ‘Montha’ to bring rain to S Bengal during Jagadhhatri Puja

Kolkata: Rain is likely to occur in several south Bengal districts during Jagadhhatri Puja on Wednesday and Thursday due to the impact of Cyclone Montha.

However, the system is not expected to cause any major disruption in Bengal apart from a few spells of rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), coastal areas of Bengal may experience heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 kmph under the influence of the cyclone. North Bengal districts are also likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

“Thundershowers may occur in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram on Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday in East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas,” a weather official said.

The IMD has forecast that the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal will move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm on the evening or night of October 28. At landfall, wind speeds may reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha have been placed on alert for possible impact. The weather office has advised fishermen in Bengal’s coastal regions not to venture into the sea from October 28 and urged those already out to return by October 27.