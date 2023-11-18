Cyclone ‘Midhili’ spares Bengal, moves towards Bangladesh

Kolkata: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ on Friday morning and it will likely cross the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara, packing a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday.



The storm has spared Bengal this time and the MeT office withdrew the heavy rainfall alert in several South Bengal districts. The farmers have also breathed a sigh of relief as there is no forecast of heavy rain.

Six south Bengal districts may however continue to receive light rainfall. As per the MeT office prediction, the sky in most of the South Bengal districts will remain bright and sunny from Saturday.

“The cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northeast wards and cross Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph during November 17 night or early hours of November 18,” MeT department said.

“Deep depression over North West Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’.

It lay centered at 05.30 hrs IST of 17th Nov over Northwest Bay of Bengal about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” the Indian Meteorological Department stated in its bulletin. The name ‘Midhili’ has been given by the Maldives.

East Medinipur district administration had issued an alert on the approaching cyclone ‘Midhili’. Special guidelines were issued for all the blocks in the district. The Block Administrative Officers had been asked to be proactive while directions have been given to close the ferry wharves in the district in the event of heavy rains. Additional vigilance has been arranged in Digha. The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, Nadia, Murshidabad will receive light rainfall.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh raised the storm warning to danger signal 7 for Mongla and Payra ports. The authorities issued danger signal 6 for Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports.

Coastal districts of Lakshmipur, Feni, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and shoal areas were likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet height above normal tide.