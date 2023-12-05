Cyclone Michaung: ‘Several dists to receive rainfall’

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts received light rainfall on Tuesday in the wake of severe Cyclone Michaung’, which made landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The sky in Kolkata and adjoining districts remained cloudy since morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that temperature has slightly gone up in South Bengal districts due to the impact of the cyclonic circulation.

The city’s lowest temperature stood 7 degrees above normal. The MeT office on Monday had already said that there would be no major impact on Bengal apart from light rainfall in some places. According to the MeT office, the weather may remain dry in North Bengal in the next 3-4 days. There may be fog in the hilly regions of North Bengal.

The city on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at 23.1 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 26.8 degree. There may be light rainfall in Kolkata in adjoining districts on Wednesday and Thursday.