Cyclone Ditwah weakens; Kolkata records mild, partly cloudy weather

Kolkata: Kolkata and its adjoining districts remained largely unaffected on Monday even as Cyclone Ditwah, which caused large-scale devastation in Sri Lanka, weakened into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Alipore, the system stayed too far south to exert any significant influence on Bengal’s weather.

The IMD’s local forecast for Kolkata indicated partly cloudy skies with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degree C and 18 degree C respectively. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.9°C, which is 2 degree C below normal, while the minimum settled at 18 degree C, marginally above normal. Humidity remained high, with maximum relative humidity at 94 per cent, and no rainfall was recorded in the city.

Weather officials stated that since Ditwah has weakened significantly and is moving north-parallel to the Tamil Nadu–and Andhra Pradesh coast at a slow pace, its impact on Gangetic West Bengal will be negligible. The storm has been weakened further into a depression by Monday afternoon, reducing the chances of any spill-over rain in the Kolkata region.

Districts such as North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, and Howrah also experienced stable conditions with no major weather disturbances. Early-morning mist and light clouding were reported in several parts, but the day remained mostly dry. The Kolaghat–Uluberia belt and pockets of Nadia saw marginal dips in daytime temperatures, giving a mild wintry feel.

While southern India continues to reel under heavy rain triggered by the depression, the IMD clarified that Bengal will continue with dry, slightly cool conditions, and the winter chill is expected to set in gradually later in the week.