Cyclone ‘Dana’: New passenger terminal inauguration postponed

Kolkata: The inauguration of the Rs 450 crore modern passenger terminal at Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border has been postponed due to the impending cyclone ‘Dana’, an official said.

The new terminal, part of the largest land port in South Asia, is designed to facilitate smoother movement between India and Bangladesh,

addressing long queues and handling up to 2.3 million passengers annually. Once operational, it will process over 20,000 passengers daily and accommodate 2,500 at any given time.

The 60,000 square meter terminal, built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore, will feature a modern airport-style design. According to sources, Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to inaugurate the terminal on October 24.

Therefore, the India-Bangladesh cargo trade through the Petrapole land port will proceed as usual from October 22 to October 25 following the postponement of the Union Home minister’s visit.

“The Union home minister’s visit has been postponed due to Cyclone ‘Dana’.

So trade will continue as normal starting tomorrow,” the Manager of Petrapole Land Port, Kamlesh Saini, told a news agency.